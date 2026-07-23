Al-Hilal have responded indirectly to reports linking two of their stars, Salem Al-Dawsari and France's Karim Benzema, with a summer exit.

Press reports had claimed the Saudi club wanted to offload the pair before the start of the new season, with both men entering the final year of their contracts and drawing interest from elsewhere.

On Thursday, though, Al-Hilal posted a video on their official "X" account unveiling the white alternative kit they will wear during the 2026-2027 campaign.

Front and centre were Al-Dawsari and Benzema. The clip also featured Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, French full-back Theo Hernandez and defenders Yusuf Akcicek of Turkey and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Appearing in the new kit before the season kicks off is widely read as a sign that a player will stick around, though that logic doesn't hold in every case.

Al-Dawsari is an Al-Hilal legend. He produced his best football across 15 years since breaking into the first team in 2011, yet dipped sharply last season under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Benzema, by contrast, arrived last winter after tearing up his Al-Ittihad contract. A run of injuries then restricted him to 13 matches, in which he scored nine goals and provided five assists.