Video technology is under fire following Real Madrid’s latest match

Real Madrid were held to a 1–1 home draw by Girona on Friday, Matchday 31 in La Liga.

Controversy flared in the 88th minute when Real Madrid players appealed for a penalty after Kylian Mbappé went down.

Referee Albertola Rojas ignored the Merengues’ appeals and let play continue.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, VAR official Trujillo Suárez should have intervened to recommend a penalty for the hosts.

Sources consulted by the paper say the onus was on the VAR official, not the referee.

Despite the Referees’ Committee’s (CTA) policy of minimal intervention, the VAR should have warned the referee and asked him to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor whenever a clear and obvious error occurs.”

The controversy comes just a week before the Copa del Rey final between Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad, a match for which Alberola Rojas is the front-runner to officiate.

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