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Video: Not Al-Nassr… Who would lead the Saudi Pro League if refereeing mistakes were removed?

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia

The Roshen League has recently witnessed a surge in refereeing controversies.

A refereeing expert claims that Al-Nassr would not lead the Saudi Pro League were it not for controversial penalty decisions this season.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, two clear of Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer.

Refereeing expert Fahad Al-Mardasi told the “Nadina” programme on MBC 1: “Al-Ahli have dropped points in three matches because of five clear penalties that should have been awarded but were not.”

He explained: “Al-Ahli were denied a penalty in the first-round match against Al-Ittifaq, two more against Al-Riyadh in the same round, and two during their most recent encounter with Al-Fayha; these missed calls have clearly hurt their title hopes.”

Read also: Video: Refereeing expert clears Ivan Toni of lying over the fourth official incident

Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

He added that a sixth penalty, also unpunished, came in Al-Ahli’s win over Al-Hazm, so that particular call did not alter the final score.

Media personality Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi added that Al-Ahli had effectively “lost” nine points across those three matches, noting that their current 66-point tally could have been 75—enough to top the standings.

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