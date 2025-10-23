VIDEO: Former Liverpool & Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode nine of the Beast Mode On Podcast

On episode nine of the Best Mode On Podcast, former Liverpool and Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant reveals what it was like to play alongside Thierry Henry, the challenge of taking on Lionel Messi and how he partied the night before his Gunners debut. Pennant also talks openly about prison life, with the 42-year-old having been incarcerated for a period of 30 days back in 2005, as well much, much more.