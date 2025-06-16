VIDEO: Only Lionel Messi could pull that off! Inter Miami superstar comes within inches of scoring insane long-range goal from impossible angle in Club World Cup opener

Lionel Messi was inches away from scoring a stunning long-range goal for Inter Miami in their FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Ahly.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Herons were given the honour of opening the global gathering in the United States as they took on Egyptian opposition at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida - the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi was unable to inspire Inter Miami to victory after seeing them accept a special invitation from FIFA to grace the newly-expanded Club World Cup, but came as close as anybody to breaking the deadlock in a contest that finished 0-0.

DID YOU KNOW?

One remarkable effort from Messi saw the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner hit the woodwork. Few would have taken aim in the area of the field from which the Argentine icon whipped a dipping effort towards the back post, but he is famed for moments of unpredictable magic.

Messi’s shot, which was fired in after playing a one-two from a corner, appeared set to dip over Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy at one stage, but he just about backtracked enough to tip the ball onto the frame of the goal.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Having picked up a point in their first outing at the FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami - who are hoping to see talismanic captain Messi agree an extension to his contract at some point in the not-too-distant future - will be back in action on Thursday when facing Porto.