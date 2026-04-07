Video: Ferdinand: Yamal, ‘the voice of Muslims’, stands up to racism

English football legend and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has expressed his deep admiration for the moral fortitude shown by the young Spanish international Lamine Yamal, a Barcelona player, in standing up to racist abuse despite his young age.

Support in the face of abuse

Ferdinand’s stance came in support of Yamal after the latter was subjected to racist abuse during the top-of-the-table clash between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid last Saturday, in the 30th round of La Liga.

The English star also highlighted the young player’s stance regarding the anti-Islamic chants chanted by a section of the crowd during last week’s friendly between Spain and Egypt, when shouts of “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim” rang out from the stands.

A voice that transcends the football pitch

In a video posted on his official account on the ‘X’ platform, Ferdinand emphasised that Lamine Jamal’s value now extends beyond his footballing talent.

He said, “What really impresses me is that he is more than just an athlete; he is now using his status to highlight the phenomenon of anti-Muslim hostility in stadiums.”

Ferdinand went on to explain the significance of this stance: “Here we have an 18-year-old who speaks boldly and clearly, without waiting for years of experience to declare his stance. He has taken a personal decision to reject these abuses,” describing them as “disrespectful, crossing the line of what is acceptable, and falling under the category of racism that must be exposed to everyone.”

Praise for the historic post

Ferdinand described the tone used by the Barcelona star in his response on Instagram as “absolutely perfect”, referring to the player’s outspoken condemnation of those chants.

Lamine Yamal had taken centre stage with his categorical rejection of mockery of religions, stating in his post: “I am a Muslim, and praise be to God.”

In his public statement, Yamal explained that he realised the chant was intended to provoke the opposing team rather than targeting him personally, but he added: "As a Muslim, I consider this behaviour to be completely unacceptable and disrespectful."