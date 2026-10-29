VIDEO: Erling Haaland’s viral moves steal the spotlight after Man City's Carabao Cup shootout survival

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Manchester City secured their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, but it was a night of high drama at the Etihad Stadium. While the action on the pitch was intense, Erling Haaland ensured he remained the centre of attention despite not playing a single minute.

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Haaland's viral celebration steals the show

City’s quest for further Carabao Cup silverware remains alive, but Enzo Maresca’s side were forced to work incredibly hard for their progression. One notable absentee from the pitch was Haaland, who was granted a rest by Maresca ahead of a busy domestic schedule. The Norwegian talisman watched the entire 2-2 draw from the sidelines, acting as a spectator as his teammates navigated the difficult challenge. It was a tactical decision intended to keep the striker fresh for the upcoming Premier League rematch against the same opposition this weekend.

Despite his lack of playing time, Haaland could not help but get involved in the post-match celebrations. As his teammates toasted their hard-fought victory, the striker took to the pitch and broke into a spontaneous dance that quickly caught the attention of fans and cameras alike. His light-hearted moves immediately began circulating across social media platforms, proving that the forward remains the face of the club even when he is not scoring goals. The footage of the "Haaland dance" has since gone viral, with supporters enjoying the glimpse of the striker's personality during a high-pressure evening for the club.

Watch the clip

City survive a scare against the Seagulls

In a pulsating encounter at the Etihad Stadium, City had to show significant character by coming from behind twice against a resilient Brighton side. Mateo Kovacic and Vitor Reis were the heroes during regulation time, providing the goals that kept the hosts in the contest. However, the ultimate hero was goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, who produced two vital saves during the shootout to deny Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk. Rayan Cherki then held his nerve to slot home the decisive spot-kick, securing a 4-3 victory on penalties. The result keeps the Cityzens on track for another trip to Wembley later this season.

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The match served as a stark reminder of Brighton's quality, as they pushed the Premier League giants to the absolute limit. Despite the defeat, the Seagulls proved they could compete with the best in knockout football. For City, the narrow escape highlighted their squad depth and winning mentality, even when missing their most prolific goalscorer from the starting eleven.

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Looking ahead to the quarter-finals

With their place in the next round now secured, City can turn their attention to their next opponents in the Carabao Cup. The draw has handed them a clash against Bradford City, a fixture that they will be heavily favoured to win as they continue their pursuit of the trophy. However, the scare against Brighton will serve as a timely warning that no opponent can be taken lightly in knockout football.

However, the immediate focus for Maresca will now shift back to the Premier League, where a quick reunion with Brighton awaits on Saturday.