In a statement that could fuel further speculation about the future of one of Europe’s leading midfielders, Chelsea’s Argentine star Enzo Fernández.

Enzo Fernández had himself fuelled speculation recently, after hinting at his desire for a new challenge, describing Madrid as “beautiful”, and expressing his great admiration for Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, whom he considers a role model.

Argentine international Franco Mastantono, a Real Madrid star, made a sensational statement regarding his national team-mate Enzo Fernández joining the Royal Club next summer.

When asked about the possibility of Enzo Fernández moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid, Mastantono replied simply and frankly: “I’d certainly like that.”

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This statement came in an interview published by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", in which Mastantuno was asked about the rumours linking the Chelsea midfielder with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mastantuno, who joined Real Madrid last summer from River Plate, is considered one of the most promising young players in the Royal Club’s squad and could find himself playing alongside his compatriot Enzo Fernández in the Spanish club’s midfield next season, should Real Madrid’s management succeed in completing the deal.

It is worth noting that Enzo Fernández (24) is considered one of the most important midfielders in the English Premier League and has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2030, meaning that any potential transfer would require a substantial fee expected to exceed €100 million.