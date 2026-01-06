VIDEO: 'Sh*t, it's Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina opens up on facing Portugal legend, why he left Chelsea & more on latest episode of Beast Mode On Podcast
Nottingham Forest full-back Ola Aina is the latest big-name guest to join Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast. The talented Nigeria international, who left Chelsea in a permanent move to join Serie A side Torino in 2019, discusses life under Jose Mourinho with the Blues, his decision to return to the Premier League, the challenge of taking on Cristiano Ronaldo and much, much more
