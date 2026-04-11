Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Video: Atlético Madrid repeat their habit after the match against Barcelona

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona
Champions League
Spain

Atlético Madrid stuck to their game plan in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side prevailed 2–0 at the Camp Nou last Wednesday.

High on that success, Diego Simeone’s side then travelled to Sevilla on Saturday, where they were surprisingly beaten 2-1 in La Liga’s 31st round.

Earlier, on Matchday 19 of La Liga (2 December), Atlético had also lost 3–1 to Barcelona.

Historically, Los Rojiblancos have often faltered in league action after facing Barça: following their 3–1 loss in the reverse fixture, they went down 1–0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Diego Simeone’s side currently occupy fourth place in La Liga with 57 points.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting