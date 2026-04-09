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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: Ask Arbeloa… Real Madrid star dodges a tricky question

Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
A. Arbeloa
R. Asencio
Spain

Real Madrid star steers clear of a public dispute with Arbeloa

Real Madrid are preparing to face Girona tomorrow, Friday, in Matchday 31 of La Liga.

Los Blancos are eager to return to winning ways after their dramatic 2-1 loss to Real Mallorca.

They currently occupy second place in La Liga with 69 points, seven adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Defender Raúl Asensio has not featured in the past three La Liga matches, remaining on the bench.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, fans stopped the forward at the Valdebebas training ground entrance for autographs and photographs.

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET

Some supporters asked him why he had been on the bench recently.

The young defender cleverly replied, “You’ll have to ask Arbeloa that,” to avoid a public row with manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

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