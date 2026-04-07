Video: A surprise strike... Díaz silences the Bernabéu

Bayern Munich’s Colombian star Luis Díaz has ramped up the excitement in the fiercely contested clash between Real Madrid and the Bavarian side at the Santiago Bernabéu, opening the scoring.

The two sides meet this Wednesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Díaz scored his goal in the 41st minute, following a swift counter-attack by the Bavarians, with Gnabry passing the ball to Díaz, who was making a run from deep: the Colombian slipped in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Englishman looked on, then fired the ball straight into the net past goalkeeper Lunin with his first touch.

According to the Squawka statistics network: “No player has surpassed Luis Díaz in terms of goal contributions (38 goals: 23 scored and 15 assists) excluding penalties across all competitions with clubs in Europe’s top five leagues this season, apart from his teammate Michael Olise (40).”

In his last four Champions League matches, the in-form Díaz has provided three assists and scored one goal.

The first half ended with Bayern Munich leading by a single goal, with the Bavarians clearly dominating proceedings.