‘Victory is what Nigerians want’ – Okorowanta blasts Super Eagles performance against Cameroon

The former international has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performances from the three-time African champions against the Indomitable Lions

Tarila Okorowanta has lashed out at the performance of the Nigeria national team against Cameroon following their two international friendlies in Austria.

The Super Eagles failed to win either of the matches in the doubleheader against the Indomitable Lions, losing the first outing 1-0 before playing out a 0-0 draw in the second.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has largely blamed the not-too impressive performances on the number of players who withdrew from the game.

Okorowanta believes the Super Eagles should have won the games and Rohr should have relied on his experienced players against the Indomitable Lions.

“For us not to win any of the games with Cameroon is not good. I think the coach is trying to test some players in these matches,” Okorowanta told Goal.

“You are supposed to pick the best for Cameroon. You cannot underrate any team. Football has changed.

“Result is what Nigerians want, whether the Super Eagles play well or not is not the most important thing but the maximum result which is victory.

“Rohr is supposed to be preparing the team for the World Cup qualifiers not testing players, he is supposed to use his best against a team like Cameroon. “

The Cameroon friendlies have been arranged as part of the Super Eagles' preparation for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in August and September, respectively.

Okorowanta reiterated that the Super Eagles must rely on their established players for the games and avoid bringing in too many new players.

“If we continue like this that you keep testing players I am afraid it might not go well for us in the qualifiers but if we go with the established players then that will be okay,” he continued.

“These new players he is bringing to the team are yet to blend with other players and it might take another one year or more before they can acclimatize with the team and we don’t have time for this.”

Before the World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles will square off against Mexico in another international friendly on July 4.

The three-time African champions also recently qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon.