Fan View: 'Victor Wanyama loves his spaghetti' - CF Montreal midfielder trades jersey for pasta

The 30-year-old gave out his jersey in exchange of spaghetti after the team suffered defeat against New England Revolution

Kenya international Victor Wanyama has excited the CF Montreal fans after he exchanged his jersey for spaghetti after the team’s defeat to New England Revolution in a Major League Soccer fixture on Sunday.

The 30-year-old captained Montreal during the fixture they lost 2-1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with Argentine Gustavo Bou notching the goals in the 29th and 73rd minutes for Revolution while Djordje Mihailovic pulled a goal back in the 79th minute.

But after the game, Wanyama did not let the defeat dampen his spirits or that of the fans as he produced a great gesture, exchanging his number two jersey with one of the supporters.

Wanyama gave out the jersey to a fan who was standing above the tunnel with a board scripted with a message “Will I trade spaghetti for Wanyama kit?”

Montreal have shared the video on their social media pages with a caption: “A solid exchange, Victor Wanyama loves his spaghetti.”

Article continues below

Wanyama’s love for spaghetti came into the limelight in May 2012, when his first tweet read: “I had spaghetti and it was very nice I enjoyed it.”

And immediately after he signed for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal from Southampton in 2016, the tweet was revisited by Spurs fans, some of them going to the extent of asking their chef to make sure the burly midfielder enjoys spaghetti while playing for the North London club.

We signed @VictorWanyama and he was very nice we enjoyed it



🍜 😜 pic.twitter.com/9RfDP3rPQD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 24, 2016

Tottenham also responded to Wanyama’s tweet by saying: “We signed @VictorWanyama and he was very nice we enjoyed it.”

Below is how fans responded to Wanyama’s gesture after exchanging his jersey for spaghetti at the weekend.

Lmao @VictorWanyama traded his shirt for the spaghetti this Tottenham fan was offering him 🍝 pic.twitter.com/1Dg5Q0ELSR — Alex (@AGreenberg22) July 26, 2021