Victor Osimhen, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Mata lead stars in auctioning iconic match worn shirts for Common Goal as first major step in partnership with sports blockchain Chiliz

The ‘One Shirt Pledge’ auctions go live on August 26 via MatchWornShirt, starting a long-term strategic partnership between Common Goal and Chiliz.

A host of football’s leading lights have selected match worn shirts to auction off for Common Goal as the charity announced a long-term partnership with Chiliz, the sports blockchain, at Paris Blockchain Week.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, Juventus icon and Los Angeles FC star Giorgio Chiellini, Galatasaray’s Juan Mata, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and the north London club’s iconic former midfielder Jermaine Jenas are all among the first roll-call of famous names to donate shirts to One Shirt Pledge – with many more legends of the game to come.

The prized shirts will go on auction on August 26 via MatchWornShirt - a key collaborator of the initiative and the global leader in the sale and distribution of official match worn and autographed memorabilia via its own real time marketplace.

Article continues below

Osimhen has put up a shirt from his historic 2022-23 Serie A-winning season which saw him score twice in a 4-0 win at Torino, while Chiellini is offering fans the chance to buy an LAFC jersey he wore while becoming the oldest player to score his first MLS goal, in a 3-2 win over Portland Timbers.

Tottenham fans, meanwhile, not only have the chance to buy current star Romero’s Champions League jersey from last season’s 0-0 draw with AC Milan, but their former hero Jenas’ iconic No 8 shirt from the last time their side won a trophy - the 2008 League Cup Final over London rivals Chelsea.

Since the announcement of Chiliz as the strategic tech partner for Common Goal earlier this year, the One Shirt Pledge is the first initiative stemming from this collaboration. Both organisations are keenly exploring blockchain not merely as a tool for fundraising but as a transformative instrument for enhancing governance and transparency.

This auction symbolises the embodiment of that vision, translating tech capabilities into real-world impact as fans who support Common Goal’s mission now have a direct avenue to engage and financially contribute. The aim remains consistent: fostering a tangible impact in critical areas like Racial Justice, Mental Health, Gender Equity, LGBTQ+ inclusion, Climate Change, and relief endeavors for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Each player has submitted a shirt via a video pledge, explaining what their chosen jersey means to them and the cause it will support, while Chiliz will integrate NFC chips onto the shirts, allowing the video pledge to be viewed directly from the shirt itself using a smartphone.

Chiliz is offering an opportunity for enthusiasts to own a real-world collectible that has proof of authentication on the chain. In other words, it's about witnessing first-hand how technology can validate authenticity and simultaneously support important social causes.

Common Goal unites elite footballers, managers, clubs and brands in a shared effort to drive social change through the game. Players, managers and businesses join Common Goal by pledging a minimum of 1% of their earnings to projects that harness the power of football to tackle the greatest social challenges of our time.

Members of the movement include many leading figures from the men’s and women’s game, such as Juan Mata, Serge Gnabry, Jurgen Klopp, Megan Rapinoe and Pernille Harder.

Common Goal and Chiliz are united in the belief that blockchain technology can bring increased transparency, better governance and provide the scalability to reach new audiences. The two companies will work together on a long-term plan to drive greater social change – with One Shirt Pledge being the first project between the two.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz said: "The convergence of technology and sport can be a transformative force. With this auction, we’re not only showcasing Chiliz Chain’s capabilities but also how tech can drive positive social changes."

Full list of collectibles:

Victor Osimhen — SSC Napoli Shirt

Giorgio Chiellini — Los Angeles FC Match Issued Shirt

Cristian Romero — Tottenham Hotspur FC Shirt

Jermaine Jenas — Tottenham Hotspur FC Shirt

Jucinara — CR Flamengo Shirt

Leon Balogun — Queens Park Rangers FC (QPR) Shirt

PK Humble (Percy Kiangebeni) — Hashtag United FC Match Worn Shirt

Juan Mata — Galatasaray SK Shirt

Alex Teixeira — CR Vasco da Gama Shirt

Paulo Henrique Ganso — Fluminense FC Shirt

Daniel (Sampaio Simoes) — Esporte Clube Bahia Shirt

Rene Rodrigues Martins — Sport Club Internacional Shirt

Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Robin Lopez — Cleveland Cavaliers Practice Jerseys

In addition, participants can bid for Blockasset donated items from Wayne Rooney, Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira, Darren Till, Khamzat Chimaev; along with trading cards from Gilbert Burns, Gregory Rodrigues, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Glover Teixeira.

To be in with a chance of getting your hands on a collectible, visit the MatchWornShirt auction.