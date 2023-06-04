Victor Osimhen becomes first African player to win Serie A Golden Boot - but has Man Utd-linked striker played his final game for Napoli?

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has become the first-ever African player to win the Golden Boot in Serie A.

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli forward Osimhen has made history by becoming the first African player to claim the prestigious Italian Serie A golden boot award, also known as the ‘Capocannoniere,’ edging out competition from Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to land the coveted individual accolade.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nigerian star has well-and-truly announced himself as one of the most potent strikers in world football. His impressive goal-scoring record of 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances was pivotal in Napoli's title triumph this season, as they ended a 33-year wait for the Italian top-flight crown. His latest goal came from the penalty spot as Napoli concluded their campaign with a 2-0 win against Sampdoria.

Needless to say, the Nigeria international, who has also been named Serie A's best striker of the season, has garnered interest from top European clubs and is expected to be the hot topic of the summer transfer window. Manchester United, for one, have been closely following him since last year. With Spurs unwilling to sell United's top target Harry Kane to a Premier League rival, United could completely shift their focus on to Osimhen, with Erik ten Hag keen on recruiting an elite-level striker this summer. However, his price-tag could prove to be a big stumbling block, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis set to hold out for a staggering €160m to sell his star striker.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN AND MAN UTD? The Red Devils are set to face huge competition for Osimhen's services when the transfer window reopens. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the 24-year-old, but there is also fresh competition from Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.