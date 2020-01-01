Victor Moses shines as Inter Milan advance into Europa League Round of 16

The former Nigeria international was in action to help the Black and Blues defeat the Bulgarian side at Giuseppe Meazza

Victor Moses featured as Inter Milan advance into the Round of 16 of the Europa League game following a 4-1 aggregate win against Ludogorets Razgrad.

After a 2-0 first-leg win at Ludogorets Arena, the Nigeria international played a key role to help the Black and Blues seal their progress in the tournament with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night.

Moses was handed his fourth start at Giuseppe Meazza since joining the Italian giants in January from Chelsea and impressed, completing four dribbles and had a 79% successful pass rate in the encounter.

Article continues below

More teams

Cauly Oliveira Souza’s opener was cancelled out by effort from Cristiano Biraghi before Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory.

The former Super Eagles star featured for the duration of the game in his seventh appearance for Antonio Conte’s men this season.

Moses will hope to help Inter continue with this performance when they take on Juventus in their next Serie A game on March 1.