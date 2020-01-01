Victor Moses not part of Chelsea first-team - Lampard

The ex-Nigeria international faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge as he awaits his first competitive outing with the Blues since 2018

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has stated Victor Moses is not part of his first-team plans for the 2020-21 season.

The former Super Eagles star returned to West London this month after his brief loan stint at Inter Milan and he is yet to make a matchday squad since the start of the campaign.

Moses has spent the last one-and-a-half years away from Stamford Bridge with his last competitive outing with the Blues dating back to a Europa League game against BATE in October 2018.

Ahead of Tuesday’s League Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, Lampard confirmed the 29-year-old is not training with the first-team.

"At the moment Victor isn’t in that position with us. We have a bubble at the training ground with the first-team squad, which Victor hasn’t been part of,” Lampard said in a press conference.

Monday’s update fuels uncertainty around Moses’ future at Stamford Bridge with his contract expected to run out in June 2021.

Before his exit to Manchester City in 2014, Lampard played with the ex-Nigeria international during his active career at Stamford Bridge and he hopes his future is sorted before the close of the transfer window on October 5.

“I know Victor well and we will see how that develops over the next week,” he added.

After Antonio Conte's departure at the helm, Moses struggled for regular first-team action at Chelsea and was released to join Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan deal in January 2019.

He was restricted to 20 Turkish Super Lig games before reuniting with Conte at Inter Milan a year later.

Last season, the former Wigan Athletic and West Ham United forward played a part in helping the Nerazzurri finish second in the Serie A table before reaching the Europa League final where they lost to Sevilla in Cologne.

The Kaduna-born star played 20 matches across all competitions in the 2019-20 with a contribution of three assists.