Victor Moses: Former Nigeria international hopes for quick return following injury

The ex-Chelsea and Liverpool star is devastated by the injury setback

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is devastated at the prospect of missing up to six months of action after suffering an Achilles tendon injury while turning out for his club Spartak Moscow in a Russian Premier League match on Saturday.

Moses ruptured his Achilles and was stretched off in pain after 33 minutes during Spartak’s 2-0 victory over Ural. He is set to undergo an operation that will keep him out for at least six months.

The setback is a blow to the former Chelsea and Liverpool player who had already notched two goals for Spartak in their opening four games of the season and while he is keeping the faith, he could not hide his disappointment.

“Devastated to have suffered an injury in the game at the weekend,” Moses said via a post on social media on Tuesday.

“I will be doing all I can to recover and get back fully fit as quickly as possible to help the team. Thank you so much to everyone at the club and all of the fans for your fantastic support. I’ll be back stronger,” he added.

Moses’ injury is also a big loss for Spartak as he is a key member of the club that he joined, initially on loan in the 2020-21 season, before making the move permanent in the last campaign where he made 25 appearances while scoring two goals.

“Spartak midfielder Victor Moses, who was injured in the match of the 4th round of the Russian Premier League in Yekaterinburg, underwent a medical examination,” the club said via a statement on its website.

“The Nigerian was diagnosed with damage to the Achilles tendon. The player will have to undergo surgery. It will take about six months to recover from the injury. We wish Victor a speedy return to the field.”

Spartak are seeking a record 23rd league title, having started the new season brightly as they are second on the table with 10 points, same as cross-town rivals CSKA Moscow, with both teams winning three and drawing one match so far.

Capped 38 times for Nigeria before his international retirement in 2018, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has made 54 appearances for Spartak while scoring seven goals.