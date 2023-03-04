VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Bayern Munich regain top spot from Dortmund?

Bayern Munich are up against VfB Stuttgart in a bid to reclaim the top spot from rivals Dortmund while Stuttgart will try to gain valuable points to keep them above the relegation zone.

Stuttgart come into this game having lost their previous fixture against Schalke and are in the relegation battle. Their record at home is strong with Stuttgart having won 79% of their total points this season at home. Their defence has shown signs of worry with the team conceding a goal inside the opening 15 minutes of the game 10 times so far this season.

Bayern Munich won their previous game against Union Berlin with a dominant display that included three goals. Their record against Stuttgart is formidable with the Bavarians having won 67 of their 107 games against them, although Bayern have failed to win in the last two games against Stuttgart. Bayern can't afford any slipups as the title race heats up.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

VfB Stuttgart XI (4-3-3): Bredlow; Anton, Mavropanos, Zagadou, Ito; Endo, Karazor, Haraguchi; Dias, Mvumpa, Fuhrich

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern Munich will be up against French giants PSG to book their place in the final eight of the UEFA Champions League. They will then face Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen before the big clash against rivals Borussia Dortmund which could also serve as title decider.