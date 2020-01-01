Veteran Mawejje ruled out as Police FC take on Busoga United in UPL

The law enforcers will miss the services of their veteran midfielder as they play matchday four in the top-flight

Police FC have confirmed midfielder Tonny Mawejje will not be involved when they take on Busoga United in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match on Tuesday.

The law enforcers will host Busoga at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala seeking to continue with their fine start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Police have kick-started their season strongly with two emphatic victories and a draw in the three games played thus far. In their last league outing, Police hammered Airtel Kitara 5-0.

Ahead of their clash with Busoga, the club has confirmed they will miss the services of their captain Mawejje, who is yet to recover from an injury.

“The team is still without captain Tony Mawejje who is nursing an ankle sprain,” the club revealed on their official website.

“Frank Tumwesigye, Musa Matovu, Dancun Ssseninde, and Johnson Odongo are also still out due to injuries.”

Police coach Abdallah Mubiru has admitted they are coming up against a very strong opponent and must be ready to take up the challenge they will throw at them.

“We are well prepared for the opponents, they are tough and they have always challenged us,” Mubiru told the club’s official website. “It’s not going to be easy but I hope and pray we get the result we want.”

Denis Rukundo, Mawejje’s deputy is also wary of Busoga but remained hopeful of victory.

“Against Busoga, you don’t expect an easy side, but after the two wins on the road, we are hopeful that we keep our touch on. The lads are really prepared for the game.”

The Cops have met Busoga United seven times and have come out victors in three of those meetings with Busoga managing four wins.

During their last meeting, Police scored two late goals courtesy of Ashraf Mugume and Johnson Odong to win 3-2.

Against Airtel Kitara at Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso, Ben Ocen opened the scoring in the 40th minute from a penalty spot after foul play on Kiwalazi Tonny before adding the second three minutes to the end of the first half.

Defender Mahmood Hassan Aka “Mood” grabbed the third in the 62nd minute from a free-kick before talisman Ocen completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute and midfielder Sozi Yousuf, came off the bench to seal a fine day for Police with a 76th-minute goal.