Very soon, I will be moving back to Europe - Pyramids FC's Lumala

The winger has failed to break into the first team under Croatian coach Ante Cacic since Sebastien Desabre's sacking

Pyramids FC winger Abdul Lumala has expressed a wish to quit the Egyptian club and return to Europe.

Lumala was among the Ugandans who signed for other clubs after the conclusion of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Egypt.

Although he had started well at Pyramids under his former international coach Sebastien Desabre, his playtime has been limited since the coach was sacked in December following what the club said were poor results.

The 22-year-old joined the Egyptian side from Kalmar FF of Sweden.

“It’s been very difficult for me to adopt because of their system of play. It’s not a game for me and hopefully, very soon I will be moving back to Europe. That’s for sure,” Lumala said as he was quoted by Daily Monitor.

“It’s not [Sebastien] Desabre who brought me here. Of course, he wanted me but the club wanted me more. I am still in the coach’s plans. It’s only football. You play good football and people will always want you in their team.”

Lumala suggested he is not happy being on the bench under the Croatian manager Ante Cacic, who succeeded Desabre.

“No ambitious player in the world would want to be on the bench. It is a character. I want to always be playing,” added the winger.

“There were many links to many teams but this was the best deal for me because I was with my coach.”

Lumala, who spent loan stints at Helsingborgs IF, IFK Varnamo and at Syrianska FC, revealed why Uganda players often seem to struggle in Europe, unlike their West African counterparts.

“Most of those West African players you see playing in Europe were either born or have lived there,” he explained.

“They have been in that system for a long time. You cannot compare someone who has been in that system for long. It is not easy. It is a process and Ugandans must be patient.”

Meanwhile, coach Asaph Mwebaze has blasted KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi for claiming Muzamiru Mutyaba has not lived up to expectations.

“Blossom to what?” Asaph asked when responding to Mutebi's claims as quoted by Football256.

“Mutyaba has helped the team to all the league titles they’ve won since he joined KCCA. He has been named the Fufa player of the year [2017]! Is there anything else to prove?

“Let him [Mutyaba] move on and achieve more elsewhere.”

Simon Sserunkuma, Jackson Nunda, Mike Mutyaba and Jamil Malyamungu are the other players expected to leave the Kasasiro Boys when their contracts expire in June.

Mutyaba won three league titles and two domestic cups with the 13-time UPL winners.