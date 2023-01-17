Verratti and Mukiele to miss PSG's All-Star face-off against Ronaldo due to injury

Paris Saint-Germain duo Marco Verratti and Nordi Mukiele have been ruled out for their side's exhibition against a Saudi All-Star XI on Thursday.

Ronaldo to captain Saudi XI

Lionel Messi will play for PSG

But Verratti and Mukiele injured

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG announced the injuries on Tuesday, stating that Verratti is dealing with a right quadriceps injury and Mukiele a hamstring problem. Verratti, who recently signed a contract extension, is expected to return to training next week. Mukiele will undergo further tests in a few days.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Additionally, teenage goalkeeper Lucas Lavallee has been ruled out from the Saudi Arabia trip with a hamstring injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the fitness concerns, PSG are expected to trot out plenty of stars in the much-anticipated mid-season exhibition. It will be the first Ronaldo vs Messi meeting since December 2020, when they squared off in the Champions League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After Thursday's match, PSG will return to France to play against Pays de Cassel in the French Cup.