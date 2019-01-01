Vela beats Ibrahimovic, Martinez in landslide to claim 2019 MLS MVP award

The LAFC star received nearly 70 percent of the vote to win the award after breaking several MLS records this season

Carlos Vela has been named the 2019 MLS MVP after a record-breaking season with Los Angeles FC.

Vela received 69 percent of the weighted vote to beat LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, and New York City pair Maxi Moralez and Heber to the award.

The Mexican star earned 80.33 percent of the player vote, 65 percent of club votes and 64 percent of the media vote to win the award in landslide fashion.

“For me [this trophy] is just a reward for all the effort, all the work every day at training,” Vela when presented with the award in Los Angeles on Monday. "I’m really happy to get this trophy.”

The 30-year-old Vela scored an unprecedented 34 goals in 31 regular-season appearances as LAFC claimed the Supporters' Shield, topping Martinez's goal-scoring record set just last season while claiming this season's Golden Boot.

The Mexican forward also supplied 15 assists to set a new MLS benchmark for goal involvements, surpassing Sebastian Giovinco's total of 38 (22 goals, 16 assists) for Toronto in 2015.

Despite taking his goal tally for the year to 36 with a double in the Western Conference semi-final victory over rivals the Galaxy, Vela drew a blank as Bob Bradley's team were eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs by Seattle Sounders.