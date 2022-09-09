The English side had come into the match hoping to win but it was the opposite and fans have taunted them, especially after their win over the Gunners

Manchester United started their campaign in the 2022/23 Europa League with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford against La Liga outfit Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 59th minute by Brais Mendez after substitute Lisandro Martinez was adjudged to have handled the ball in the danger zone and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

The VAR upheld the referee's decision and Mendez managed to beat David de Gea from 12-yards to hand his team a historic win - considering the fact that the club had not beaten an English opponent in European matches before.

The loss came a couple of days after the Red Devils had defeated Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League. In the post by GOAL, fans felt Manchester United were favoured by the VAR in the win against the Gunners, but didn't get their way this time around.

"VAR didn't help them this time. Honestly, Man Utd did not deserve to beat Arsenal," Oyebisi Oyebamiji opined.

His opinion was seconded by Gabriel Maghok M. Makoi: "Who told you Manchester United were the better side than Arsenal? They only had luck on their side."

Diya Peter Oyeyemi even suggested the North London side masterminded their own downfall: "We all knew it wasn't Man United that defeated Arsenal! Arsenal defeated themselves!"

However, the Red Devils' supporters were quick to defend their team, as Mandibili Munkumbi was adament they deserved a win. "That is water under the bridge... Arsenal was hammered and there is nothing you can do to change that, just move on... Man United deserved to win against Arsenal and they won, period!"

Thandeka Sibanda added - "Were you the one officiating on that day? Was Arsenal the first team to have its goal canceled because of a prior foul? You must follow the trend of football and stop supporting a team with all your soul.

Regarding Thursday's loss, Michael Nwafee insisted the Red Devils usually struggle against Spanish opposition.

"We don't always do well against Spanish teams, why should I be worried? More so, too many players in the starting lineup haven't really had game time plus, it was a hard game to call given that VAR ruled what should be a fair play as handball."

"It is so hard for Manchester United to win against any club that come from Spain," Amos Ehikpemokan agreed with him.

Freshkid D Don went on to state his team was weak as opposed to the one that played against the Gunners, "Please this is not the Manchester United that played Arsenal.. this is our team B. We only started four senior players, Malacia, David [de Gea], Dalot and Eriksen."

"That's to tell you that Real Sociedad is better than Arsenal. Yeye people, so man united will not lose a match because they beat Arsenal," Gai Timothy Dakai argued.

For others, it was an opportunity to show the English referees needed to improve. "It's the difference between English referees and other referees. Manchester United thought the English ref was going to handle the game," Hon Allen S. Tiabor posted.

Nana Kwame Ananseba Ntikuma replied - "Manchester United didn't beat Arsenal. referee Paul Tierney did. Manchester United cannot beat Arsenal all day all week."

"The ref was not from England yesterday," Odhiambo Kabody Jakondiek stated.

Manchester United are scheduled to play Crystal Palace in the Premier League assignment.