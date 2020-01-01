Vandenbroeck: Simba SC wary of Mwadui FC after losing first round battle

The Belgian reveals they will have to take a cautious approach against a side that beat them in the first round

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has confessed they will face a difficult and tough opponent in Mwadui FC when they face off in a Mainland Premier League match on Saturday.

The league champions started their campaign to retain the title with a 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting while Mwadui succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Young Africans (Yanga SC) at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

As the two teams prepare to face off at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the Belgian coach has admitted it will not be an easy task for his boys, in a match they will also be seeking revenge having lost the first round fixture 1-0.

It was Mwadui who beat Simba for the first time this season and the coach is aware of the threats posed by the Shinyanga-based club.

“It will be a difficult game, Mwadui is one of the teams that can trouble you and you saw what they did to us in the first round tie,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We definitely want to bounce back from the draw against Ruvu and get a win because we want to keep our title chances on track but it will not be a walk in the park, we must be ready and I have warned my players against underrating our opponents, they should take the game seriously.”

Vandenbroeck's sentiments were echoed by defender Erasto Nyoni who said they will not underrate Mwadui.

“We know them [Mwadui], we know what they can do even given the chance and we will make sure we don’t give them room. We have prepared well and I am sure we will win the match.”

Simba will miss the services of midfielder Jonas Mkude, who picked up an injury during the friendly against KMC, and despite returning to training under the care of fitness trainer, he will not be fit to face Mwadui, in a match Simba must win after dropping points in their first match against Ruvu Shooting.

“We don’t want to rush him back and must wait for a clearance from the team doctor,” Simba’s team manager Patrick Rweyemanu told reporters on Friday.

Simba will also miss the services of Sudanese player Sharraf Shaiboub, who is still stranded in his native country owing to the lockdown imposed by the government to help curb the spread of Covid-19.