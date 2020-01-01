Vandenbroeck: Simba SC vs Polisi Tanzania will be difficult because of the pitch

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi tactician reveals why he anticipates a difficult game in the final match of the season

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed the reason their final Mainland Premier League match against Polisi Tanzania will be difficult for his side.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already been crowned champions for the third season in a row but will play their last league match at Ushirika Stadium as the curtain comes down on the 2019-20 season on Sunday.

However, Vandenbroeck has claimed because of the poor condition of the playing surface at Ushirika, his side will have a difficult game.

“We have always had problems playing our usual passing game when playing away from Dar es Salaam and Sunday will not be an exception,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website ahead of the match.

“We trained at the match venue on Saturday and to be honest I am very sure my players will have difficulties playing there, the pitch is bumpy and looks bad from all perspectives and it is unfortunate we are allowed to play in such a pitch.

“We were not able to give passes as we do in Dar es Salaam during training, and I am very sure the same thing will happen during matchday, it is not a good pitch at all and if you ask me, maybe we should have gone for an alternative venue but again, where?”

Vandenbroeck further said they will go into the match with a lot of care to avoid picking up unnecessary injuries ahead of their FA Cup final against Namungo FC on August 2.

“We will have to be very cautious to avoid picking injuries here because we have a huge domestic cup game coming up, we don’t want to play as if we have not won the league…no, we will play to entertain the fans but with one eye on the FA Cup final,” Vandenbroeck continued.

Vandenbroeck also confirmed he will make changes to the starting XI, a move he said will see regular starters rested ahead of the domestic Cup final.

“We only travelled with 22 players, and I want to make sure each and every player gets at least a few minutes to play, and especially those who missed our last league match against Coastal Union will play a part," he concluded.

The match will kick-off at 16:00.