Vandenbroeck: Simba SC players were physically and mentally fit against Mwadui FC

The Belgian coach was happy with the response from his players after they secured a huge win in their pursuit for the title

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has lauded his players for producing a tactical game that helped them to a 3-0 win against Mwadui FC in a Mainland Premier League match played on Saturday.

The champions were keen to bounce back to winning ways after they were denied a win in their first restart in the post coronavirus era, only managing to snatch a 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting.

Strikes from Hassan Dilunga and John Bocco coupled with an own goal from Augustino Samson secured maximum points for the hosts.

The Belgian coach has now praised his players for their mental composure and playing according to instructions and urged them to keep fighting as they closed in on a third straight title.

“Especially after a week of hard work, it is always good to win and I think the guys did a very good job tactical, in three days we changed a bit how we play, a bit typical for Simba and I have to give my players a compliment for their mental ability to give us the three points,” Vandenbroeck told Goal after the match.

“We fly out on Monday morning to Mbeya and let’s see how the circumstances are those side, I hear it is cold over there than here but let us reach there first and the first thing to do is make sure we adapt well.

“But I have only one message, for my players. Keep fighting, keep pushing yourself physically and mentally to your limit so we get fully fit and as quick as possible because you know in the end is when trophies are given not at the beginning of the season.

“We have two matches, tricky matches in Mbeya and I know we can come back with maximum points if we play like we did today [Saturday].”

Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola praised his charges for playing according to instructions and erasing the shock result they picked up against Ruvu Shooting.

“I want to thank the players because they played according to our plans, we came into the match after the shock draw, but they played as per what the technical bench had asked them to do and it was easy for us to get the three points,” Matola told Goal.

“We now head to Mbeya knowing we have two matches and our aim is to make sure we seal the trophy in Mbeya [against Tanzania Prison and Mbeya City] by winning the two matches, it is possible I know we can do it and the players are confident they can do it.”

On his part, captain Bocco, who was on the scoresheet, also praised his teammates for putting up a good show to see off Mwadui.

“We thank God we have three points in the bag, and also thank my players for putting up a good show for the three points and our aim now is to go to Mbeya and win the two matches.”

Simba will next face Tanzania Prison and Mbeya City in Mbeya town.