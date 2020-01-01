Vandenbroeck: Simba SC need to reward fans with victory before crowning ceremony

The British tactician says they are keen to win the match before being presented with the trophy at Majaliwa Stadium

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has called on his player to crown the title ceremony by beating Namungo FC in a Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.

The much-awaited league match at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi, will see the Wekundu wa Mzimbazi presented with the trophy for winning a third straight title a week ago after their 80 points proved difficult for challengers Azam FC and Young Africans to reach them with six matches to spare.

Vandenbroeck has challenged his players not to underrate Namungo, who are sitting fourth on the 20-team log with 59 points and are keen to finish the season among the top three teams.

“I want us to win and then get presented with the trophy in style, it will be good to get the trophy with a win,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We dropped points against Ndanda FC in the last draw but we must now wake up and do a good job against Namungo, it will be a good match for us, our fans will come in large numbers to see us get crowned and it will be good if we give them a win from the fixture.”

Simba captain John Bocco has admitted they respect Namungo going into the fixture and has promised their fans they will strive to get a win.

“We respect Namungo because they have done well so far this season, to sit fourth on the log is not an easy task, we don’t want to underrate them, we know it will be a very difficult game but I can assure fans our main target is to carry maximum points.”

In a previous interview, Namungo chairman Hassan Zadadu warned Simba they will spoil their party with a shock win.

“We know Simba are coming here with a joyful mood to be presented their title but, they will leave behind maximum points to us so we should continue to get closer to the top two places on the ladder,” Zadadu is quoted by Daily News.

Zadadu further said their main aim is to make sure they finish the season in a better position so that they can attract sponsors ahead of the new season.

“In short, I can say we are 100 percent ready to get crucial points from Simba to keep us moving forward in the league,” Zadadu continued.

Namungo coach Thiery Hitimana also said their main aim is to finish in a better position and also took his time to congratulate Simba for winning a third straight league title.

Simba are looking forward to the match against Namungo as they will be presented with the trophy after Ndanda FC gave them a guard of honour in their last league match.