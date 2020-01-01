Vandenbroeck: Simba SC deserved huge derby win to silence Yanga SC

The Belgian coach revels in the team’s huge win against their rivals as they cruised into the final of the domestic Cup

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has praised his players for a good display that saw his side hammer their rivals 4-1 in an FA Cup contest on Sunday.

Goals from Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to make Simba fans smile wide at a half-packed National Stadium, and kept alive their hopes of sealing a double this season.

On the other hand, the defeat dashed Yanga’s hopes of earning a direct ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

More teams

The Belgian tactician has now thanked his players for showing the character and earning sweet revenge against the side that had beaten them 1-0 in their second-round league encounter.

“It was the kind of performance I had asked my players to produce and they did exactly that,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“What else could I have asked from these players? The quality of the game was perfect, the passing was excellent our attacking was good and we scored well-taken goals, I think we deserved to win with this margin because we were the better side.

“It was also sweet for the win because we had lost against them in the league, it is a match which I would have never known how we could lose it because we were the better side, dominated them but they got one chance, from a free-kick and we scored to run away with the three points.

“My players were keen to revenge, and they had the chance on Sunday and they did it in style, they showed Tanzanians why they are the league champions, they proved they are good and I am happy for them and the entire team and also the fans for always rallying behind the team.”

Article continues below

Vandenbroeck also confirmed Simba players will take a two-day rest and resume training on Tuesday ahead of their league match against Mbao FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

“I asked the players to take a rest, they have done a good job and deserve to rest then we can regroup again for the remaining matches and also the final.”

Simba will now take on Namungo FC in the final set for August 2 at Nelson Mandela, in Sumbawanga, Rukwa, seeking to seal a double as they had already been crowned Mainland Premier League champions with six matches to spare.