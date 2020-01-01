‘Van Dijk is a colossus that made everything okay’ – Warnock fears for Liverpool’s title defence after injury blow

The former Reds full-back feels an untimely setback at Anfield will bring “a sense of togetherness”, but title aspirations have been rocked

Virgil van Dijk is a reassuring presence at the back for Liverpool and the Reds may struggle to counter his injury-enforced absence, says Stephen Warnock, with Jurgen Klopp seeing a “colossus” ruled out of his plans.

The reigning Premier League champions are still picking the bones out of a thrilling Merseyside derby date with Everton.

Victory in a dramatic meeting with the Toffees was snatched from the Reds’ grasp, with Jordan Henderson seeing a stoppage-time effort ruled out by VAR.

That incident came on the back of Liverpool losing talismanic centre-half Van Dijk in the first half to what has since been confirmed as knee ligament damage.

He was caught by a reckless challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford early on at Goodison Park and will now be stuck on the sidelines for several months.

An untimely knock threatens to hit Liverpool hard, with questions being asked of whether the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip can provide sufficient cover in an important area of the field.

Warnock admits Klopp’s plans have been rocked early in 2020-21, but he does feel that an issue the Reds can do little about will help to pull an already united squad even closer together.

The former Reds full-back told BBC Radio 5 Live on the loss of Van Dijk: “We won't know until the end of the season how much impact it will have on the Liverpool squad. There will be a sense of togetherness. It will definitely hinder their defence of the title.

“It's that old cliche: 'Let's win it for Virgil and make sure we have something to celebrate at the end of the season.'

“But when you are in the changing room, you look across and you haven't got Virgil van Dijk - this big colossus of a player. Defensively when things are going well and you turn back and see Van Dijk, it's okay. Now you turn back and he's not there.

“It's not being disrespectful to the players that are in there but he is their number one centre-back - someone who has performed to such a high level since he has come into the football club.”

It is already being suggested that Klopp could dip into the January transfer market to try and find suitable cover for Van Dijk, with Jamie Carragher among those calling on the Reds to spend again.