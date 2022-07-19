Van de Beek upset by Man Utd fan treatment of Maguire in pre-season friendly

Another win on their overseas tour for Erik ten Hag's side was marred by a disdainful reception for their skipper

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has defended captain Harry Maguire after the England defender was roundly booed by supporters during their 3-1 pre-season victory over Crystal Palace at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Van de Beek himself has been subjected to harsh criticism from Red Devils fans and wishes for better treatment of the skipper.

Erik ten Hag's side continued their overseas tour in winning fashion against the Eagles in Victoria, with Maguire one of their stronger performers on the night, as he looks to put a tough 2021-22 campaign behind him.

But the centre-back drew a vitriolic response from fans throughout, prompting Van de Beek to question afterwards just why he was deserving of their continued disdain.

Article continues below

What has Van de Beek said on Maguire's reception?

"I heard [the boos] as well," the Dutchman stated after the match. "I don't know really what happened.

"Today, Harry was playing really well. He was aggressive, got so many balls - that means he has a big personality.

"He has a lot of experience. That's positive, his performance today."

Will Maguire remain Man Utd captain throughout the 2022-23 season?

Maguire is set to retain the armband under Dutchman Ten Hag this term, having worn it during the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick eras at Old Trafford.

Whether the England defender will repay that faith remains to be seen, though his new boss has hinted that he will not hesitate to make a chance to his captaincy if he feels it is required.

Credible candidates who could succeed Maguire include Cristiano Ronaldo, who wears the armband for Portugal - though the veteran attacker's desire to force a move away from United may rule him out as an option.