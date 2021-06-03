Van de Beek told he 'doesn't fit Man Utd' as Van der Vaart bills Dortmund as 'better step'

The Netherlands international has struggled at Old Trafford and a fellow countryman is of the opinion that a wrong career call was made

Donny van de Beek has been told be "doesn't fit at Manchester United", with fellow countryman Rafael van der Vaart claiming Borussia Dortmund would have been a "better step" for the Dutch midfielder.

The Red Devils snapped a Netherlands international up from Ajax in the summer of 2020, with questions being asked of where he slotted into a bigger picture at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek was unable to make the desired impact across his debut campaign in England, starting just four Premier League fixtures, and a further transfer is now being mooted as another window prepares to open.

Van der Vaart, who spent time with Tottenham in his playing days, believes another change may be required, telling ESPN of a struggling 24-year-old: "He fit perfectly into the Ajax system, but he doesn’t fit at Manchester United.

"If nobody leaves United [this summer], he will be lucky to get in the starting line-up.

"He is far too good to sit on the bench for two seasons. He needs minutes very quickly. He is still young, but time flies.

"A club like Borussia Dortmund would have been a better step for him. Manchester United might be a step too far for him."

Van de Beek was tied to a contract through to 2025 when joining United, so the Red Devils are under no pressure to sell.

They are, however, being linked with more creative additions to their midfield department.

Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho remain long-standing targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while reports of interest in Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez refuse to go away.

That would suggest that life is not going to get any easier for Van de Beek, who may need to force his way towards the exits in order to get his faltering career back on track.

He is part of the Netherlands' squad for this summer's European Championship, meaning that minutes could be seen in a prominent shop window.

