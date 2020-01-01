'Donny is a great lad' - Van de Beek's 'time will come' at Manchester United, insists McTominay

The summer signing will get his chance to impress at Old Trafford says his fellow midfielder, despite intense competition in the middle of the park

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has paid tribute to team-mate Donny van de Beek, despite the summer recruit struggling to break into the starting XI.

The £35 million ($45m) addition from Ajax has started only a couple of matches for his new side since arriving at Old Trafford but did feature in the 5-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig in midweek.

He was given the nod ahead of Scotland international McTominay, and the academy graduate sees him as a worthy addition to the squad.

“Donny van de Beek is a great lad and a brilliant football player,” McTominay told United Review. “I'm sure, the way he is working in training and how hard he's working, his time will definitely come to get more minutes on the pitch.

“I spoke to him a little bit and he's a top kid. The way he applies himself every day, he is never late - always on time - and always trains to his absolute maximum. We have got a really, really good player and really good person there.”

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are blessed with numerous options in midfield, with the combination of McTominay and Fred winning much praise for the way they have dovetailed in defensive positions. McTominay, though, pointed out that the depth is formidable.

“I feel like obviously Fred is a terrific player but we've got Nemanja Matic, we've got Paul Pogba,” he said. “Phew, there are endless options in midfield really. We can play Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

“With regards to the players we've got in midfield, Nemanja is so experienced and I feel comfortable playing with him, but I am comfortable playing with every single one of them. I am sure they would all say that and it can only bode well for us going forward.”

While United have made a quick start on the continent, also beating Paris Saint-Germain, their form domestically has been less impressive and they lie 15th in the Premier League standings, albeit with a game in hand to play over many of their rivals. Their next test comes on Sunday, when they play host to Arsenal.