Valentine Ozornwafor: FC Sochaux-Montbeliard confirm Nigeria international signing from Sporting Charleroi

French Ligue 2 side FC Sochaux-Montbeliard have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Valentine Ozornwafor on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Charleroi.

The defender, who is an Enyimba product, did not get enough time to prove himself at the Turkish side Galatasaray who opted to send him on loan to Almeria in Spain and eventually to Sporting Charleroi who made his deal permanent.

While in Belgium last season, the versatile defender impressed as he played 17 league matches.

"Valentine Ozornwafor, a 23-year-old left-handed central defender, joined the FCSM after passing the usual medical examination," the French outfit who finished fifth last season communicated on their website.

"The Nigeria International is on loan [with an option to buy] from the Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

"By joining FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, Valentine Ozornwafor will not be the first Super Eagle to play there. Before him, were notably preceded by Wilson Oruma, Brown Ideye, and another defender, winner of the Coupe de France in 2007: Rabiu Afolabi."

The defender represented the U20 Nigeria national team in the 2019 Africa U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Niger where his team finished fourth.

He was part of the U20 squad that represented the West African nation in the World Cup played in Poland later that year.

Nigeria finished third in Group D which also had the likes of Ukraine, the United States of America, and Qatar. They collected four points that came from a 4-0 win over Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

Ozornwafor and his teammates, however, fell 2-1 to Senegal in the round of 16 despite putting up a brave fight. After his exploits at the World Cup, Galatasaray came for his services, paying Enyimba a reported €300,000.

In the national team's senior category, Ozornwafor's first call-up came in March 2019 for international friendlies against Seychelles and Egypt. However, he was an unused substitute.

His debut was on June 4, 2021, in the Super Eagles' 1-0 friendly loss to Cameroon.

Ozornwafor hopes to help his new team win promotion to the French top-tier.