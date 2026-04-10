Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is keeping his options open, and his future remains uncertain, but at Barcelona the decision has been made: the Argentine remains their top priority in the search for a striker this summer.

As Catalan newspaper SPORT notes, his free-kick for Atlético in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final merely confirmed his ability; the goal did not surprise anyone at Barça, who have monitored his progress for years.

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Since the start of the season, the player’s agents and Barcelona’s sporting management have maintained constant, confidential contact to lay the groundwork for a future move, with both parties—including sporting director Deco—eager to keep the talks under the radar to avoid unsettling Atlético Madrid.

All talks have been conducted by phone to maintain strict confidentiality.

Despite several meetings between the clubs this season, there have been no face-to-face discussions about the transfer. Rumours of a sit-down in Saudi Arabia were swiftly shot down.