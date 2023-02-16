USWNT vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream USWNT against Canada on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

The U.S. women's national team are set to take on Canada in their opening match in the SheBelieves Cup 2023 on February 16 (USA) at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, USA.

The most successful team in the history of the tournament are USWNT who have won the competition five times out of the seven editions. Canada will be participating in the tournament for the first time since 2021 where they finished third among four teams.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

USWNT vs Canada: Date & kick-off time

Game: USWNT vs Canada Date: February 16 (USA), February 17 (India & UK) 2023 Kick-off: 12:00am GMT / 7:00pm ET / 5:30am IST Venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Where to watch USWNT vs Canada on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on Peacock and HBO Max. You can watch on Peacock here.

In the United Kingdom (UK) and in India, there are no live telecasts of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A U.S. N/A Peacock / HBO Max India N/A N/A

Canada team news and squad

Desiree Scott is the only big name who is missing from the 23-member Canada squad in the SheBelieves Cup due to an injury that she picked up during the last NWSL season.

Canada possible XI: Sheridan; Lawrence, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Carle; Fleming, Quinn; Leon, Sinclair, Lacasse; Huitema

Position Players Goalkeepers D'Angelo, Proulx, Sheridan Defenders Buchanan, Gilles, Zadorsky, Rose, Carle, Chapman, Lawrence Midfielders Quinn, Awujo, Fleming, Grosso, Schmidt, Sinclair Forwards Beckie, Huitema, Lacasse, Larisey, Leon, Viens, Hellstrom

USWNT team news and squad

USA will miss the service of Rose Lavelle in their opening match due to an injury but head coach Vlatko Andonovski confirmed that Lavelle will be available for selection from the second game onwards.

Key players who are missing from the 23-member squad are Catarina Macario, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Tierna Davidson who are all expected to be back by April.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Cook, Huerta; Sullivan, Horan, Sanchez; Swanson, Morgan, Rapinoe.