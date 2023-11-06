Portland Thorns and U.S. Women's national team star Sophia Smith crashed out of the NWSL playoffs Sunday evening, and reflected on it postgame.

WHAT HAPPENED? In an extra-time thriller that went 120 minutes, the Thorns fell to Gotham FC 1-0 in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs Sunday. Striker Sophia Smith reflected on the hardships her team has faced this season, while elaborating on how 'proud' she is at the same time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Our team has been through a lot this season,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs. Through it all we stuck together and still kept that goal in mind, and that was to win and be the best team we could possibly be. And to learn from every game we played, whether it was a win or a loss, and always take something from it. I’m really proud of the fact that I think we did that all season. This stuff sucks, and we will definitely remember this feeling, for sure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Smith and the Thorns are the reigning NWSL champions, and after crashing out of the playoffs, it confirmed that this will be the first season without a trophy of any kind since 2019.

Smith had a plethora of chances to get a shot on frame against Gotham in their semifinal match Sunday, but the USWNT star couldn't overcome the defensive press of the opposition. Now, it's a long offseason full of questions and what-ifs.

