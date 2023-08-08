'Completely outdone!' - USWNT ripped apart for World Cup exit as change needed 'from top to bottom', says ex-USA star Taylor Twellman

Former USA forward Taylor Twellman slammed the USWNT for their dismal show in the Women's World Cup.

Twellman slams USWNT after World Cup exit

Questioned players' mentality

Called for major overhaul in player development

WHAT HAPPENED? Twellman questioned the mentality of the current batch of USWNT players after the team crashed out from the round of 16 stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The former USMNT international called for a major overhaul in the structure of women's football development in the country and advised the federation to stress more on improving the technical abilities of the next generation of players.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TMZ Sports, Twellman said: "In this World Cup, technical, tactical - they were completely outdone! It was obvious. They didn't score a goal in 238 minutes. You are the number one nation in the world, that's inexplicable. So now this is a watershed moment.

"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. I think top to bottom, the United States Federation on the women's side has to look at development, they have to look at the collegiate part of it, they have to look at the development within the professional leagues. Are the professional leagues developing the players the right way? Is technique a huge part of it, or is it just about being bigger, faster, and stronger than the other countries? It's not gonna work anymore."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added: "This women's World Cup has exposed the failure of the United States women to develop, and this generation I think did not carry on the mentality that winning comes first, everything else is secondary, and I think some of that criticism has been correct on that."

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will enter into a new era with several star players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan likely to have played their last World Cup in 2023.