USWNT legend Lloyd sees career end as Gotham FC fall to Chicago in NWSL playoffs

Carli Lloyd's legendary career came to an end on Sunday as NJ/NY Gotham FC fell 1-0 to the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL playoffs.

Lloyd already played her last match with the U.S. national team last month, ending her international career with 316 caps.

The 39-year-old continued on with Gotham though, but her club team was eliminated from the postseason at the quarter-final stage after a goal from her USWNT team-mate Mallory Pugh.

What was said?

"Unfortunately I'm not afforded another week with this team, but I'm really proud of the group," Lloyd told CBS Sports after the game.

"We played really well today. We've really turned this club around. And I'm very excited to see the future of this club because it's in good hands.

"This group is amazing on and off the field. I'm proud and I'm sad as well because it's really sunk in today, but I can't be more proud of this group and the future is really bright for them.

"Although I won't be on the field ever again, I'm going to help this game grow and try to be a part of anything I possibly can to keep this sport growing."

Lloyd's legendary career

Lloyd leaves the game as unquestionably one of the best players of all time.

The 39-year-old won two Olympic gold medals, two World Cups and two FIFA world player of the year awards.

She saved her best for the biggest stage, scoring the winning goal in two Olympic gold medal games as well as a memorable hat-trick against Japan in the 2015 World Cup final.

Lloyd ends her career with the second-most caps of all time with 316, while she has the fourth-most goals in international women's soccer history with 134 goals.

At club level, however, Lloyd did not achieve the same team success that she did with the USWNT, as she did not win a NWSL title during her career.

