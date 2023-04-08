USWNT's intensity is 'insane' - Vlatko Andonovski praises perfect vibes in Women's World Cup preparations

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski has been full of praise for his players as he continues preparations for the Women's World Cup this summer.

USMNT set for Ireland matches

Andonovski will then select World Cup squad

Team aiming for third straight World Cup win

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT is currently preparing for two final friendlies before Andonovski selects his 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup. Andonovski is thrilled with how his squad is shaping up ahead of the tournament, praising the intensity and enthusiasm he's seen from his players in camp.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The intensity is insane," he told reporters. "The competitiveness is at a different level. At the same time, it's hard to sense any stress. I think that these players are very good at turning stress into excitement. They're excited to be here. Excited to compete. They're excited for the World Cup. They create this fun, energetic, enthusiastic, environment. But at the same time, ultra-competitive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT will go to Australia and New Zealand aiming to become the first team to win three straight World Cup titles. The Stars and Stripes have been drawn in Group E and will take on Vietnam, The Netherlands and Portugal in the group stages.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT have two friendlies against the Republic of Ireland next. The two teams meet in Texas on Saturday and then play again three days later in St Louis.