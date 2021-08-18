USWNT confirms fall friendlies against Paraguay and Korea

The four matches will be the final national team games of Carli Lloyd's illustrious career

The U.S. women's national team has announced it will play two friendlies against Paraguay in September and two friendlies against Korea Republic in October.

The matches will all take place in the Midwest, with the USWNT facing Paraguay in Cleveland on September 16 and then in Columbus on September 21. The U.S. will then take on Korea in Kansas City on October 21 and in St. Paul on October 26.

The four games will feature the roster that took home the bronze medal at the Olympics and will be the final USWNT matches for Carli Lloyd, who announced this week she is set to retire at the end of the season.

What was said?

“The work never stops and every game we play has meaning,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a federation release.

“These games are important to welcome back our Olympic team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying.

"We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change.”

Lloyd to say farewell in St. Paul

The final game of the four-match series will take place at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, which will mark the final appearance of Lloyd's USWNT career.

Lloyd is currently the second-most capped player in history with 312 games played for the USWNT, and has scored 128 international goals.

“Over the past 17 years, I’ve played in stadiums all over the world and all over the United States, but it seems appropriate that my last game will come in the area where the U.S. women’s national team basically started with domestic games in the mid-1980s,” Lloyd said.

“Minnesota has really embraced their MLS team and fans deserve such a beautiful soccer stadium. I’m looking forward to playing my last game at Allianz Field and to experiencing the awesome fans there one more time.”

USWNT record vs Paraguay and Korea

The two matches in September will mark the first time the USWNT has played against Paraguay at the senior level.

Article continues below

Paraguay will be the fifth South American country the U.S. has faced in its history, joining Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

The USWNT has played Korea 13 times in its history, winning 10 and drawing three of those matches.

Further reading