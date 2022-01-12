USWNT 2022 fixtures & results: SheBelieves Cup, Concacaf Championship & schedule in full

The U.S. women's national team faces an interesting year ahead, looking to put a difficult 2021 behind it before heading to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer to defend its title.

In the first major tournament under Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. underwhelmed, losing to Canada for the first time in 20 years in the semi-finals of the women's soccer tournament at the Olympic Games.

Ultimately, the players did leave Japan with medals around their necks, beating Australia in the bronze medal match, but improvements will be expected this year.

What fixtures do the USWNT have in 2022?

The first fixtures for the USWNT this year will come in the SheBelieves Cup in February. It has been difficult this year for U.S. Soccer to host elite opposition in the tournament, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the long travel needed for nations and new tournaments - such as England's Arnold Clark Cup - all factors.

Iceland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic are the three opponents for the U.S. this year, ranked 16th, 22nd and 24th in the world respectively.

The USWNT will also compete in the Concacaf Women's Championship this summer, to be held in Mexico. The reigning world champions qualified automatically for the tournament, as did Olympic gold medallists Canada. However, fixtures are not yet confirmed, as the qualification process for the rest of the confederation begins in February, ending in April.

Andonovski's side will secure its place at the 2023 Women's World Cup if it finishes in the top two in the group stages of that competition. In the highly unlikely scenario that does not happen, and the U.S. comes third in its group, it could still reach the tournament through the play-off system.

If the U.S. win the Concacaf Championship, as it has eight times in the past, the country's place in the women's soccer tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games will be assured. Should the holders not retain the title, there is still the chance to reach the Games through a play-off scenario.

What other games could the U.S. play?

There are further international breaks in April, June, September, October and November in which U.S. Soccer will organize friendlies to help the national team be in the best possible shape for the World Cup.

With UEFA's qualification process for that tournament to end in September, the variety of number options for opposition in those October and November windows will not be as limited as they were in late 2021, too.

For now, U.S. Soccer has not communicated any further fixtures, however.

When are the USWNT fixtures in 2022?

Date Match Competition Venue Feb 17 USWNT vs Czech Republic SheBelieves Cup Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson Feb 20 USWNT vs New Zealand SheBelieves Cup Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson Feb 23 USWNT vs Iceland SheBelieves Cup Toyota Stadium, Frisco

