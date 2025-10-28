Vancouver Whitecaps' Tristan Blackmon named 2025 MLS Defender of the Year

Vancouver went from eighth in the Western Conference last year to second this season, and defense was a significant factor. They reduced the number of goals allowed by 11, and Blackmon's improvement this season played a factor. When he was on the field, Vancouver conceded just 1.08 goals per match - slightly better than the 1.22 average when he wasn’t involved.

The defender topped the team with 36 clearances, ranked third in aerial duels won (37), and led all Whitecaps center backs with eight key passes. He also chipped in two decisive goals, netting winners against FC Dallas on March 15 and Real Salt Lake on May 3.

Blackmon featured in 11 of Vancouver’s 13 clean sheets this season, starting 10 of them. Blackmon's performances were also rewarded with his first call-up to the USMNT, featuring in two games in September. Blackmon earned 22.12 percent of the overall vote for MLS Defender of the Year, finishing ahead of Jakob Glesnes (15.05 percent) and Kai Wagner (9.91 percent). Blackmon led the media and club votes with 22.03 percent and 36 percent, respectively, while Glesnes and Wagner trailed in all three voting blocks.