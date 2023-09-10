'Use this game as a learning tool' - Gregg Berhalter not satisfied with USMNT despite comfortable Uzbekistan win as he urges team to 'improve'

Gregg Berhalter has praised the efforts of his USMNT players after their 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, but admitted there's much room for improvement.

USMNT beat Uzbekistan 3-0

Room for improvement, says Berhalter

Next friendly against Oman

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter's team dominated yesterday's match against Uzbekistan but failed to put daylight between themselves and the opposition until the closing minutes, when goals from Pepi and Pulisic rounded off a 3-0 victory. There was plenty of quality on show, but in a post-match interview, Berhalter noted how there was also room for improvement.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we use this game as a learning tool," Berhalter said. "We can improve and we need to improve and we will. I really, really liked the mindset in the last 10 minutes of the game. You could see the guys still wanted to push. I think that it's a good baseline for us to start and say this is what international competition from other regions looks like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given that their hosting rights mean the USMNT will play no qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, even friendlies such as this are important for building up form ahead of the tournament. U.S. soccer is growing at an impressive rate - aided by the arrival of superstars like Lionel Messi in MLS - and Berhalter will be hoping his side can match up to fans' expectations in 2026.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Next Match Friendlies USA OMA Info

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? In their next international fixture, the USMNT face another side rarely seen at major tournaments: Oman. The game will take place at Allianz Field, the home of Minnesota United on Wednesday, September 13.