USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for CONCACAF U20 Championship semi-final

The U.S. youth team collides with Honduras as a spot in the final - and the Olympics - is on the line

The U.S. U-20 men's national team has already clinched their spot at the U-20 World Cup, but they still have plenty left to play for in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

After defeating Costa Rica to seal a World Cup berth, the U.S. will face Honduras in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF tournament with a spot in the 2024 Olympics on the line.

Like the U.S., Honduras has already earned a spot at the World Cup with a win over Panama, and GOAL is here to bring you all you need to know about the semi-final clash.

USMNT U20s vs Honduras U20s date & kick-off time

Game: U.S. U20s vs Honduras U20s Date: July 1, 2022 Kick-off time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT TV & stream: FS1 / foxsports.com

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20 on TV & stream live online