USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for CONCACAF U20 Championship semi-final

The U.S. youth team collides with Honduras as a spot in the final - and the Olympics - is on the line

The U.S. U-20 men's national team has already clinched their spot at the U-20 World Cup, but they still have plenty left to play for in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

After defeating Costa Rica to seal a World Cup berth, the U.S. will face Honduras in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF tournament with a spot in the 2024 Olympics on the line.

Like the U.S., Honduras has already earned a spot at the World Cup with a win over Panama, and GOAL is here to bring you all you need to know about the semi-final clash.

USMNT U20s vs Honduras U20s date & kick-off time

Game:

U.S. U20s vs Honduras U20s

Date:

July 1, 2022

Kick-off time:

7pm ET / 4pm PT

TV & stream:

FS1 / foxsports.com

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20 on TV & stream live online

In the U.S., the match can be found on Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com and Fubo TV.

U.S. TV channel

U.S. online stream

Fox Sports 1

Foxsports.com/Fubo TV

USMNT U-20 squad & team news

The U.S. have been led by two of their Philadelphia Union-produced stars, with Quinn Sullivan and Paxten Aaronson combining for nine goals in five games.

A total of 11 American players have scored goals, while six players have been credited with an assist so far.

Diego Luna has emerged as the U.S. team's best players, having provided four assists with Sullivan adding three of his own to help lead the U.S. attack.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Antoni Carrera (FC Dallas)

Defenders

Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge), Noah Allen (Inter Miami), Marcus Ferkanus (LA Galaxy), Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), Michael Halliday (Orlando City), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy)

Midfielders

Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Diego Luna (Real Slat Lake), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Vizela), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), Jackson Hopkins (D.C. United)

Forwards

Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United)

Honduras U-20 squad & team news

Honduras boast the tournament's leading scorer, Marco Tulio Aceituno, who has six goals to his name so far.

Odin Ramos has proved to be a solid playmaker, with two assists while drawing a total of 13 fouls, as Los Catratchos have scored 15 goals and only conceded twice.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Juergen Garcia (Lone), Jose Valdez (Vida)

Defenders

Darlin Mencia (Real Espana), Geremy Rodas (UPNFM), Anfronit Tatum (Real Espana), Aaron Zuinga (Real Espana), Jeyson Contreras (Marathon), Javier Arriaga (Atletico Junior)

Midfielders

Edson Rocha (Platense), Odin Pena (Marathon), Tomas Sorto (Honduras Progreso), Antone Garcia (Vida), Isaac Castillo (Marathon), Miguel Carrasco (Real Espana), Jeffryn Macias (UPNFM), Jafet Nunez (Olimpia)

Forwards

Exon Arzo (Real Espana), Marco Aceituno (Real Espana), Kolton Kelly (Victoria), Kevin Guiti (Olimpia)

USMNT U-20s vs Honduras head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Result

Mar 8, 2009

CONCACAF U-20

U.S. 0-0 Honduras

March 5, 2015

CONCACAF U-20 final

U.S. 0 (5) - (3) 0 Honduras

Nov 16, 2018

CONCACAF U-20

U.S. 1 - 0 Honduras