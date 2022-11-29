News Matches
United States

USMNT starting lineup vs Iran: Josh Sargent returns while Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson benched again

Dan Bernstein
20:58 EAT 29/11/2022
Sargent Pulisic USMNT
Josh Sargent has returned to the United States men's national team lineup, but Gio Reyna and Brendan Aaronson have been left on the bench on Tuesday.
  • Sargent starts at striker
  • Five-man defense chosen
  • Reyna, Aaronson snubbed for Tim Weah

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter has altered his formation in an apparent effort to unlock Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest as attacking wing-backs, but the shift has done nothing to improve the roles of Reyna and Aaronson, who have been benched for a third straight match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT's midfield remains the same, while Christian Pulisic and Weah will play on the wings in support of Sargent.

USMNT XI TO FACE IRAN: Turner; Robinson, Zimmerman, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Sargent, Weah.

