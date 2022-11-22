United States
'Keep dreaming!' - USMNT star Timothy Weah gets huge praise from Pele after first World Cup goal
Dan Bernstein
19:18 EAT 22/11/2022
- Weah scored opener on Monday
- USMNT drew Wales 1-1
- Pele commented on Weah's Instagram post
WHAT HAPPENED? Weah latched onto a beautiful pass from Christian Pulisic before finishing brilliantly to put the USMNT ahead. It's hard to think of a better start to a World Cup career than a first-half debut goal, and he received praise from Brazil icon Pele that clearly touched him.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah is part of a legendary soccer lineage as the son of George Weah, but he's now making his own name on the World Cup stage.
WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? His goal could earn him a start in the USMNT's second match against England, though Gio Reyna is said to be in contention after being snubbed against Wales.
