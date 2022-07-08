USMNT star De la Torre seals Celta Vigo move on four-year transfer

After spells with Fulham and Heracles, it is another switch for the midfielder, who will be out to bolster his Qatar 2022 chances

USMNT international Luca de la Torre has become the latest Stars and Stripes player to seal a major European move this summer after it was confirmed that he would sign a four-year deal with La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

The 24-year-old, who has spent his professional career on the other side of the Atlantic so far with Fulham and Heracles Almelo, is the second American to play for Los Celestes, who previously loaned New Jersey-born Italy international Giuseppe Rossi from Fiorentina in 2016.

De la Torre, who holds a Spanish passport through his father, is the first USMNT star though to play for them, and joins a line of top-tier talent who have set about securing moves this off-season ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

What is De la Torre's record so far?

Born in San Diego, De la Torre spent his formative years playing in California, and spent a stint as a junior with San Diego Surf before he signed for Fulham in 2013.

He struggled to break through for regular football after a senior debut in 2016 however, and left August 2020 after signing a deal in the Eredivisie with Heracles.

There, he established himself as an impressive regular, forcing himself into the USMNT conversation with 67 appearances and a pair of goals - and now, his stock looks set to rise even more with a move to La Liga.

𝑩𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑰𝑵 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑼𝑺𝑨! 🇺🇸🤟 pic.twitter.com/s3ZrpZcGfm — RC Celta (@RCCelta) July 8, 2022

Who else has been on the move this summer?

In addition to De la Torre, who has won 10 caps for his country, a number of other USMNT players are positioning themselves for a shot at making the squad that will fly out to the World Cup finals in November.

Former Red Bull Salzburg winger Brendan Aaronson and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams have been reunited at club level with moves to Leeds United, while goalkeeper Matt Turner has made the switch from MLS to join Arsenal, where he hopes to challenge England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a starting shirt.

Kobi Henry, who is eyeing a senior breakthrough into the side, has joined Reims from Orange County, while Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina looks primed for a switch to Europe - though the suggestion of an original move to Chelsea looks to be off for now.

