USMNT roster: Pulisic, Reyna & full squad for Japan & Saudi Arabia World Cup friendlies

Gregg Berhalter has announced his squad ahead of the USMNT's final two friendlies before the World Cup.

The World Cup is just two months away and the U.S. men's national team has one more international window for players to push for a spot on the plane to Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter has called 26 players up for a pair of European-based friendlies, which represent the final matches before the USMNT boss trims his squad to 26 for the World Cup.

Many of the regulars are in the squad for matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia, with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna all included.

But there are some notable exclusions as the fight for World Cup roster spots heats up.

USMNT roster for Japan & Saudi Arabia games

Position Players Goalkeepers Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner Defenders Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman Midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman Forwards Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent

As well as star names such as Pulisic, McKennie and Reyna, Berhalter has included Sergino Dest, who recently signed for AC Milan, while Leeds Unite forward Brenden Aaronson leads the striking contingent.

Check out the full roster in the table above.

When do the USMNT play?

The USMNT will begin the international window with a friendly against Japan, which have been drawn into a group with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain at the World Cup.

That match will be held on September 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany and broadcast live on ESPN 2.

Date Game Venue TV / Stream Sep 23 USMNT vs Japan Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf ESPN 2 / ESPN+ Sep 27 USMNT vs Saudi Arabia Estadio de La Condomina, Murcia FS1 / UniMas

After that, the U.S. will face Saudi Arabia on September 27 at the Estadio de La Condomina in Murcia, Spain and that game will be available to watch live on FS1.

Saudi Arabia will also be playing at the World Cup, matched against Argentina, Poland and Mexico.

