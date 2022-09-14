USMNT roster: Pulisic, Reyna & full squad for Japan & Saudi Arabia World Cup friendlies

The World Cup is just two months away and the U.S. men's national team has one more international window for players to push for a spot on the plane to Qatar.
Gregg Berhalter has called 26 players up for a pair of European-based friendlies, which represent the final matches before the USMNT boss trims his squad to 26 for the World Cup.
Many of the regulars are in the squad for matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia, with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna all included.
But there are some notable exclusions as the fight for World Cup roster spots heats up.
USMNT roster for Japan & Saudi Arabia games
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner
Defenders
Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman
Midfielders
Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman
Forwards
Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent
As well as star names such as Pulisic, McKennie and Reyna, Berhalter has included Sergino Dest, who recently signed for AC Milan, while Leeds Unite forward Brenden Aaronson leads the striking contingent.
Check out the full roster in the table above.
When do the USMNT play?
The USMNT will begin the international window with a friendly against Japan, which have been drawn into a group with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain at the World Cup.
That match will be held on September 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany and broadcast live on ESPN 2.
Date
Game
Venue
TV / Stream
Sep 23
USMNT vs Japan
Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf
ESPN 2 / ESPN+
Sep 27
USMNT vs Saudi Arabia
Estadio de La Condomina, Murcia
FS1 / UniMas
After that, the U.S. will face Saudi Arabia on September 27 at the Estadio de La Condomina in Murcia, Spain and that game will be available to watch live on FS1.
Saudi Arabia will also be playing at the World Cup, matched against Argentina, Poland and Mexico.